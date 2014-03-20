China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
Aberdeen Asset Management Plc (ADN.L) said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval to buy Lloyds Banking Group's (LLOY.L) fund management arm Scottish Widows Investment Partnership.
Aberdeen said approval by the Financial Conduct Authority meant the deal would likely be completed on March 31.
Aberdeen struck a deal in November to buy Scottish Widows for about 660 million pounds ($1.10 billion), creating Europe's No. 1 listed stand-alone fund manager.
The company expects to issue a trading statement and confirm the completion of the deal on April 1.
($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
Dutch billionaire John de Mol plans to make a bid for Telegraaf Media Group (TMG) that values the Dutch newspaper publisher at 273 million euros ($293 million), potentially sparking a bid battle with a rival suitor.