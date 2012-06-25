BRUSSELS Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world's largest brewer, said on Monday it was in discussions with Mexican brewer Modelo GMODELOC.MX about increasing its stake in the Corona beer maker, but that it was too early to give details.

"There have been discussions between the company and Grupo Modelo regarding a possible transaction to expand its current relationship," AB InBev said in a statement.

Sources told Reuters earlier that the Belgian-based group was in talks to buy the 50 percent of Modelo that it does not already own, in a potential deal that could top $10 billion.

The Belgian regulator suspended AB Inbev's shares before the announcement by the company, which brews Budweiser and Stella Artois.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)