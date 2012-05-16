Medical device maker Abiomed Inc (ABMD.O) posted a quarterly profit that met analysts' expectations and forecast a fiscal 2013 revenue above market estimates, sending its shares up 5 percent.

The Danvers, Massachusetts-based company expects fiscal 2013 revenue of $152 million to $157 million.

Analysts on average are expecting a revenue of $150 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth-quarter ended March 31, the company earned a profit of $2.6 million, or 6 cents a share, matching analysts' estimates.

Revenue was up 31 percent at $37.3 million.

Worldwide revenue for its heart pump Impella rose by 43 percent to $32.3 million in the quarter. The company expects Impella revenue to grow about 30 percent in fiscal 2013.

The company's shares, which have risen 14 percent since European health regulators approved its heart pump in April for use in cardiac surgery, were up 6 percent at 25.01 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

