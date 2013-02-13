EU approves Biogen's Spinraza for lead genetic cause of infant death
Biogen Inc on Thursday said its drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death in infants.
BRUSSELS Belgian biotech firm Ablynx said a clinical study of its rheumatoid arthritis drug ALX-0061 showed promising results and it was now considering how to further develop the drug, including a partnership deal with a bigger company.
"We are now investigating the various possibilities through which we can progress the development of ALX-0061, including discussions with potential partners and other paths which will allow us to maximise the value of this asset," Chief Executive Edwin Moses said in a statement on Wednesday.
Ablynx had carried out the study on 37 patients over the course of 24 weeks and said the drug was well-tolerated and showed positive results.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
(Reuters Health) - Parents who stick to a set bedtime schedule and enforce rules for nighttime routines may be more likely to have children who get enough sleep during the week than people who are more relaxed about putting kids to bed, a recent Canadian study suggests.