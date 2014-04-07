LAS VEGAS The Academy of Country Music awards were handed out in a televised ceremony on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Following are a list of winners in key categories handed out during the show.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
George Strait
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Kacey Musgraves - "Same Trailer Different Park"
SONG OF THE YEAR (composers/publishers/artists)
Lee Brice - "I Drive Your Truck"
(Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, Jimmy Yeary)
SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR (artists/producers/record company)
Miranda Lambert - "Mama's Broken Heart"
(Producers: Chuck Ainlay, Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf)
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Moore
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Florida Georgia Line
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
The Band Perry
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Michael Perry)