Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

NEW YORK Management consulting firm Accenture Plc (ACN.N) is in talks to acquire rival Booz & Co, a deal that would beef up its strategy and operations consulting services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Acquisition-hungry Accenture has this year announced it would be acquiring London-based global service design consultancy Fjord and digital marketing company Acquity Group as well as Mortgage Cadence, a loan origination software company.

Representatives for Accenture were not available for comment after normal business hours. A spokeswoman for Booz & Co said the firm does not address market or media speculation pertaining to it.

Accenture has about 266,000 employees worldwide and net revenues of $27.9 billion for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2012, the company's website said.

Booz & Co has over 3,000 employees globally, according to information on the company's website. It ended discussions of a possible merger with A.T. Kearney, another management consulting firm, in July 2010.

Accenture cut its full-year outlook last month, citing a pullback in spending by its consulting business clients, after reporting third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)