An illustration picture shows loyalty guest cards of Europe's largest hotel group Accor displayed on a desk in Paris August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

WARSAW French hotel group Accor (ACCP.PA) has offered Poland's largest hotel group Orbis ORBP.WA 46 hotels in central Europe for 142 million euros ($182 million), Orbis said on Tuesday.

"We have been analyzing the possibilities of development through acquisitions for some time now," president of the Orbis's board Gilles Clavie said in a statement, adding the French company's offer fitted in with Orbis's strategy.

The majority of the hotels are located in the capital cities of Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania and Poland and the offer is exclusive to Orbis until the end of November.

Orbis said it would make a decision in the coming weeks. The group currently has 68 hotels in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

(Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Mark Potter)