TOKYO Accordia Golf 2131.T shares rose as much as 13 percent on Friday after sources told Reuters that South Korean private equity firm MBK Partners is planning to buy the Japanese golf course operator in a deal that could value the company as much as 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion).

As of 0408 GMT, shares of Accordia were up 9.2 percent at 1,178 yen after touching 1,218 yen, their highest since September.

The company said in a statement that such a plan has been under consideration but that it has nothing to disclose at this stage.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)