A shop attendant sits in an Acer booth in a computer mall in Taipei March 19, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI Shares of Taiwanese PC vendor Acer Inc (2353.TW) lost 4.7 percent on Monday after the beleaguered company reported a greater-than-expected net loss of T$7.6 billion ($254 million).

The main TAIEX index .TWII opened flat.

Acer also said its senior executives would take a 30 percent pay cut.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Paul Tait)