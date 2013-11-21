Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
TAIPEI Ailing computer maker Acer Inc announced Thursday that it has elected founder Stan Shih as the new chairman after the company announced a restructuring plan earlier this month following several quarters of disappointing earnings.
The company said that Shih will take over as chairman and interim corporate president with immediate effect. Current corporate president Jim Wong will step down.
The company had said two weeks ago that Wong would succeed J.T. Wang as chief executive while Wang would stay on as chairman until June.
Earlier this month the company reported a worse-than-expected quarterly loss, which prompted then-CEO Wang to resign and the company to announce a 7 percent reduction in its workforce.
The role of CEO will be abolished with its duties transferred to the company chairman or president, the company said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)
Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.