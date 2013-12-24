TAIPEI Shares of Acer Inc jumped on Tuesday, after the company named former sales executive Jason Chen of the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC its new CEO in a bid to revive the struggling PC company.

Soon after the opening bell, Acer firmed 3.5 percent to T$17.6, versus a 0.2 percent rise in the broader market.

Chen will take over executive duties on January 1 from company founder Stan Shih, who returned to the company in November and will remain Acer's chairman, Acer said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Perry)