New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TAIPEI Shares of Acer Inc jumped on Tuesday, after the company named former sales executive Jason Chen of the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC its new CEO in a bid to revive the struggling PC company.
Soon after the opening bell, Acer firmed 3.5 percent to T$17.6, versus a 0.2 percent rise in the broader market.
Chen will take over executive duties on January 1 from company founder Stan Shih, who returned to the company in November and will remain Acer's chairman, Acer said in a statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Michael Perry)
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp will likely miss a third deadline to report its quarterly business results, two sources told Reuters, forcing the Japanese conglomerate to ask for a fresh extension or face a possible delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
BlackBerry Ltd reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings for the sixth straight quarter, as the smartphone pioneer's shift to the higher-margin software business paid off.