Spain's Cox Energy in advanced talks to bring in South America partner
SANTIAGO Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.
MADRID UBS investment bank said it placed a 1.91 percent stake in Spanish stainless steel company Acerinox (ACX.MC) at 8.15 euros per share in an accelerated deal on Monday.
The sale price represented a discount of 1.2 percent to Acerinox's closing price, according to Reuters calculations. The seller was Casa Grande de Cartagena, an investment vehicle for the Del Pino family, founders of Spanish construction firm Ferrovial.
UBS said it sold the shares to "qualified buyers" that it did not identify.
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)
LISBON Portugal has agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in state-rescued lender Novo Banco to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star in exchange for a capital injection of 1 billion euros into the institution, the government said on Friday.
LONDON Swiss-based trading and mining giant Glencore has agreed to sell a 51 percent stake in its oil products and logistics business for $775 million to China's HNA Innovation Finance Group Ltd, the company said on Friday.