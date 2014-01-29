Nominees for the 49th Academy of Country Music awards, one of country music's top honors, were announced on Wednesday. The awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Las Vegas hosted by singers Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan on April 6.

Following are a list of nominees in key categories.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert

Blake Shelton

George Strait

Taylor Swift

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Lee Brice

Luke Bryan

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Sheryl Crow

Miranda Lambert

Kacey Musgraves

Taylor Swift

Carrie Underwood

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"Based on a True Story..." - Blake Shelton

"Crash My Party" - Luke Bryan

"Here's to the Good Times" - Florida Georgia Line

"Same Trailer Different Park" - Kacey Musgraves

"Two Lanes of Freedom" - Tim McGraw

SONG OF THE YEAR (composers/publishers/artists)

"Every Storm (Runs out of Water)" - Gary Allan (written by Gary Allan, Hillary Lindsey, Matthew Warren)

"I Drive Your Truck" - Lee Brice (written by Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, Jimmy Yeary)

"Mama's Broken Heart" - Miranda Lambert (written by Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)

"Mine Would Be You" - Blake Shelton (written by Jessi Alexander, Connie Harrington, Deric Ruttan)

"Wagon Wheel" - Darius Rucker featuring Lady Antebellum (written by Bob Dylan, Ketch Secor)

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR (artists/producers/record company)

"Cruise" - Florida Georgia Line (produced by Joey Moi)

"Highway Don't Care" - Tim McGraw featuring Taylor Swift and Keith Urban (produced by Byron Gallimore, Tim McGraw)

"I Drive Your Truck" - Lee Brice (produced by Lee Brice, Kyle Jacobs, Matt McClure)

"Mama's Broken Heart" - Miranda Lambert (produced by Chuck Ainlay, Frank Liddell, Glenn Worf)

"Wagon Wheel" - Darius Rucker (produced by Frank Rogers)

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Big & Rich

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Love and Theft

Thompson Square

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

The Band Perry

Zac Brown Band

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)