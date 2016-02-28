EU to propose 10-year license renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
MADRID Spanish construction group ACS has won a 379 million euro ($414 million) contract to build a waste-water treatment and recycling center in the United States, the company said on Sunday.
The plant in Sacramento, California, will be built by the company's Dragados USA business.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Goodman)
A tornado tore through western Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, destroying or damaging dozens of homes and killing at least one person, media reported.