ZURICH Swiss biotechnology company Actelion on Thursday presented mixed trial results for its antibiotic hopeful cadazolid, saying it met the main goal of one late-stage study but failed to hit the target in a second, identical study.

Cadazolid, being tested against tough-to-treat Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea, is among assets being purchased by Johnson & Johnson as part of the U.S. healthcare giant's $30 billion takeover of Actelion.

Actelion said the investigational drug met its primary endpoint -- resolution of diarrhea and no further need for therapy on study treatment, maintained for two days after treatment -- in its pivotal IMPACT 1 study, but fell short of the same endpoint in its IMPACT 2 study.

The company was silent on the future of the drug.

"The press release contains all elements that can be disclosed at present," a spokesman said in response to a question about plans for cadazolid's further development.

The Swiss company, which said cadazolid demonstrated an acceptable tolerability and safety profile, now plans to analyze the full study results and make them available at upcoming congresses and in peer-reviewed publications.

