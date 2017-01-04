Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
ZURICH Swiss biotech group Actelion (ATLN.S) has canceled a scheduled appearance at next week's JP Morgan healthcare conference in San Francisco, it said on Wednesday.
A spokesman gave no reason for the move, which comes after Actelion entered exclusive talks with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (JNJ.N) last month about a possible transaction.
Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel has represented Actelion at the high-profile conference in the past, but it was not immediately clear who was set to speak this year.
People familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that J&J was negotiating a deal that would separate Actelion's commercialized portfolio from its research and development assets. Any deal could emerge by late this month.
The deal structure would allow J&J to acquire Actelion with a cash offer in the region of $260 per share. It also would let Actelion shareholders benefit financially from Actelion's R&D pipeline, the people said.
(Reporting by Paul Arnold; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)
HANOI Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
London Stock Exchange (LSE) is to buy Citigroup's Yield Book fixed-income analytics service and its related indexing business for $685 million in cash, the LSE's first big deal since its merger with Deutsche Boerse fell through in March.