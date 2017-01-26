Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) agreed takeover of Actelion (ATLN.S) for $30 billion in cash marks the biggest takeover with a European pharma business as target since Sanofi-Synthelabo acquired rival Aventis 13 years ago to forge what is now Sanofi (SASY.PA).
The following table lists the 10 largest previous mergers or takeovers with a European pharma business as target, based on Thomson Reuters Deals Intelligence data.
Target target value Acquirer Announced
incl. net debt
SmithKline Beecham $78.78 bln Glaxo Wellcome 01/17/00
Aventis $65.66 bln Sanofi-Synthela 01/26/04
bo
Astra $31.77 bln ZENECA 12/09/98
Ciba-Geigy $28.22 bln Sandoz 03/07/96
Schering $20.12 bln Bayer 03/23/06
GlaxoSmithKline $16.00 bln Novartis 04/22/14
Oncology Business
Organon Biosciences $14.43 bln Schering-Plough 03/11/07
Nycomed $13.69 bln Takeda 05/19/11
Pharmaceutical
Wellcome $13.41 bln Glaxo Holdings 01/20/95
Sanofi $12.58 bln Boehringer 06/27/16
Animal Health Ingelheim
Business
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Greg Mahlich)