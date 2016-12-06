A logo is seen in front of the entrance at the headquarters French drugmaker Sanofi in Paris October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A logo is seen on Swiss biotech group Actelion Headquarters in Allschwil, Switzerland, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

French multinational pharmaceutical company SANOFI logo is seen at the headquarters in Paris, France, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

French drugmaker Sanofi (SASY.PA) is considering a bid for Swiss biotech company Actelion (ATLN.S), rivaling an offer made by U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), Bloomberg reported.

Sanofi is working with advisers to assess its options, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. (bloom.bg/2h8qooh)

Sanofi has made its interest known to Actelion but has not decided if it will proceed with a bid, added the Bloomberg report.

Asked to comment on the report, a Sanofi spokeswoman said the company did not comment on market speculation, while Actelion also declined to comment on the situation.

Actelion shares were seen opening up by around 4 percent, according to traders' pre-market indications.

To gauge potential interest for Actelion, advisers have also reached out to other drugmakers including Switzerland's Roche Holding AG (ROG.S) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), the Bloomberg report said.

J&J said last month it was in preliminary talks with Actelion about a takeover of Europe's largest biotech firm, which was then valued at about $20 billion.

Lung disease specialist Actelion, which confirmed the J&J move then, had warned that there was no certainty of a deal.

In October, Sanofi said that a planned 3.5 billion euro ($3.8 billion) share buyback would not suppress its appetite for deals.

($1 = 0.9310 euros)

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Louise Heavens)