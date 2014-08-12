Nokia reports slowing sales decline as network market recovers
HELSINKI Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a slowing rate of sales decline, saying the global networks market was showing signs of recovery.
SAN FRANCISCO An Activision Blizzard executive said on Tuesday the company's upcoming "Destiny" shooter game has set a video game industry record as the most pre-ordered new title.
Activision, the largest U.S. video game publisher by revenue, has made a massive bet on "Destiny" by investing $500 million to develop and promote the title in a bid to build the sci-fi role-playing videogame into its next multibillion-dollar franchise.
Activision Publishing Chief Executive Eric Hirshberg, speaking at the Gamescom video game conference in Cologne, Germany, said Destiny is "the most pre-ordered new IP (intellectual property) in history," according to video game retailer GameStop.
Investors hope that "Destiny," scheduled for release on September 9 from Bungie, the same studio that created Microsoft's best-selling "Halo" franchise, could re-invigorate Activision's revenue, which slid 6 percent in 2013.
"Destiny" is a combination of a traditional shooting game format and a role-playing game in which gamers play characters in a real-time online world. The title allows gamers to play "Guardians" who protect the last city standing on a post-apocalyptic Earth.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Andrew Hay)
HANOI Vietnam's government said Facebook has committed to work with it to prevent content that violates the country's laws from appearing on its platform.