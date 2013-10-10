Brazil regulator CVM revokes suspension of Azul IPO
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
PARIS Vivendi (VIV.PA) said it expected to finalize the disposal of most of its stake in video games group Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) in the coming days after the Delaware Supreme Court swept aside a lower court order blocking the $8.2 billion deal.
"Vivendi announced today that it expects to complete the sale of the majority of its interest in Activision Blizzard on or about October 15," Vivendi said in a statement on Thursday.
"This announcement was made after the Delaware Supreme Court lifted a preliminary injunction previously imposed on this transaction."
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
SAO PAULO Brazil's securities watchdog CVM revoked on Friday the suspension of airline Azul SA's initial public offering (IPO), according to a statement.
WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp [CFNLCD.UL] of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.