Thermo Fisher in talks to buy Patheon: Bloomberg
Scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is in talks to buy Patheon NV , Bloomberg reported late on Sunday.
Golf products maker Acushnet Holdings Corp is looking to raise as much as $464 million in an initial public offering, which could potentially value the company at up to $1.78 billion.
The company - which makes Titleist golf balls and clubs, FootJoy gloves and shoes - said it would offer about 19.3 million shares at an estimated price of between $21-$24 per share. (bit.ly/2dI9P1d)
The Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company will list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GOLF", Acushnet said in a regulatory filing.
The company, which reported net sales of $1.5 billion last year, said JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS Investment Bank are among the leading underwriters.
Separately, accounting software maker BlackLine Inc said it expected its IPO of 8.6 million shares to be priced in the range of $13-$15 each, valuing the company at about $740 million. (bit.ly/2duGVnu)
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TOKYO Western Digital Corp has sought international arbitration to stop partner Toshiba Corp from selling its chips arm without its consent, potentially derailing a much-needed capital injection for the Japanese conglomerate.