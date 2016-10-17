Golf products maker Acushnet Holdings Corp is looking to raise as much as $464 million in an initial public offering, which could potentially value the company at up to $1.78 billion.

The company - which makes Titleist golf balls and clubs, FootJoy gloves and shoes - said it would offer about 19.3 million shares at an estimated price of between $21-$24 per share. (bit.ly/2dI9P1d)

The Fairhaven, Massachusetts-based company will list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GOLF", Acushnet said in a regulatory filing.

The company, which reported net sales of $1.5 billion last year, said JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS Investment Bank are among the leading underwriters.

Separately, accounting software maker BlackLine Inc said it expected its IPO of 8.6 million shares to be priced in the range of $13-$15 each, valuing the company at about $740 million. (bit.ly/2duGVnu)

