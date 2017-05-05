YOKOHAMA, Japan Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that there was always a possibility that U.S. interest rate hikes could trigger "capital flight" from emerging market economies.

Speaking at a news conference after a meeting of policymakers from ASEAN, Japan, China and South Korea, Aso said global policymakers are keenly watching for when the United States might raise interest rates next.

The ASEAN+3 meeting was held on the sidelines of Asian Development Bank's (ADB) annual gathering.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)