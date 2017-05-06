Stock futures slightly higher as tech sector recovery continues
U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Tuesday as technology stocks continued to recover from their steep selloff last week.
TOKYO Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
The two ministers also agreed to hold the next bilateral economic dialogue in 2018 in China, a joint statement issued after their meeting showed.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Keith Weir)
LONDON Japan's Nikkei jumped to a near two-year high on Tuesday and European stock markets built on their biggest one-day gain in two months as central bankers gave a tempered message about growth and the chances of rises in interest rates.