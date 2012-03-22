ZURICH Swiss biotech group Addex (ADXN.S) is aiming to strike a partnership for its experimental Parkinson's disease drug by the end of this year and has been in talks with several companies, the group's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

The drug, dipraglurant, which has just met its main goals in a mid-stage study, could rake in sales of $1 billion, CEO Bharatt Chowrira said.

At 1243 GMT, Addex shares were up 54.8 percent, easily outperforming the rest of the European healthcare market and adding to the 16 percent gained so far this year. The shares had earlier traded as high as double their Wednesday close.

"Ideally we would like to go with a global player that has the expertise and knowledge to expand the product as broadly as possible," Chowrira said, adding Addex has been talking to speciality pharma groups as well as regional companies.

The data from the study is a major boost for Addex, which has been struggling to get back on track over the past few years after it halted development in 2009 of a key drug that it had hoped could be used to prevent migraine as well as to treat a cause of heartburn.

The Phase IIa trial showed that dipraglurant helped treat the uncontrollable movements, or dyskinesia, that can develop after long-term use of levodopa, the most commonly administered drug for Parkinson's disease.

If dipraglurant is approved, it could be used alongside levodopa and may allow doctors to use levodopa earlier and more aggressively, Addex said in a statement.

"If dipraglurant is now out-licensed to a well-funded and experienced partner, we believe it could potentially be first or best in class," Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Novartis NOVN.VX is among the drugmakers also developing a similar drug.

Addex is aiming to get dipraglurant to market as early as 2016.

Dipraglurant reduced dystonia severity and chorea, and Chowrira said the drug could even have peak sales of $2 billion if it gains approval to treat non-Parkinson's dystonia.

At the moment the only treatment available for these patients is injectable botox.

Dystonia is a muscle dysfunction that is characterized by spasms, while chorea is a jerky involuntary movement that affects the head, face or limbs.

Addex also said the trial showed dipraglurant was safe and there were no changes in liver function tests.

