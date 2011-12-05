Sony unveils new 'Spider-man' game at E3 expo
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
LONDON Singer Adele notched a new record Monday, when the Official Charts Company (OCC) confirmed that her second album "21" had become the biggest seller in Britain this century.
The record, which looks set to be the world's most successful album of 2011, has passed sales of 3.4 million copies, eclipsing the late Amy Winehouse's 2006 LP "Back To Black" which has sold 3.3 million.
According to the OCC, 21 has never left the British top 10 since its release in January, and Sunday clocked its 45th week in the upper end of the rankings, rising to No. 5 from ninth.
This week's rise was attributed to the publicity surrounding Adele's six Grammy nominations, including album of the year for 21 as well as record of the year and song of the year for "Rolling in the Deep."
Adele's success in her native Britain has been matched by that in the United States, the world's biggest music market, where 21 passed the four-million copy mark in October.
The 23-year-old was forced to cancel a string of live dates and award show appearances when she underwent surgery in Boston last month to treat a benign polyp on her vocal cords.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)
LOS ANGELES Sony unveiled a new "Spider-man" game for its Playstation video console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles on Monday.
NEW YORK New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding. The nonprofit theater said it recognized that its contemporary staging of the play, which portrays Caesar as a magnetic, blond businessman with a gold bathtub, had provoked heated debate. Actors and other artis