LOS ANGELES British singer Adele kicked off 2012 just like much of 2011 -- at the top of the Billboard album charts, for a 15th week, with her best-selling "21".

Soul-pop singer Jason Mraz scored the year's first top song with "I Won't Give Up" at No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Songs chart, ahead of his eagerly anticipated fourth album.

"21" sold 124,000 copies, almost three times more than this week's No. 2 album, Drake's "Take Care." While album sales across the top 10 were down this week, the chart saw a resurgence of some of 2011's favorites, including Black Keys' "El Camino" up to No. 3, Coldplay's "Mylo Xyloto" back up at No. 5 and Rihanna's "Talk That Talk" up to No. 6.

The only new entry this week to break into the top 50 was alternative rock group SafetySuit's sophomore album "These Times," which entered the chart at No. 7.

In the digital songs chart, Mraz surpassed recent chart staples such as LMFAO's "Sexy and I Know It," Rihanna's "We Found Love," with his new single.

The song was released after the singer posted a video on his website, which then spread through the social networks. It sold more than 229,000 download copies in its first week.

"I Won't Give Up" precedes Mraz's follow-up to 2008's "We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things," which included the hit single "I'm Yours" and earned a Grammy nomination.

