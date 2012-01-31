LOS ANGELES British chart-topper Adele will make her live comeback at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in just under two weeks, after being on vocal rest since throat surgery sidelined the singer late last year.

The 23-year-old singer tweeted the news to her fans, saying "Ima be, Ima be singing at the Grammys. It's been so long I started to forget I was a singer! I can't wait, speak soon xx."

In a statement, Adele said she was "immensely proud to have been asked to perform" at music's biggest night on February 12 after a three-month hiatus on vocal rest.

It is "very exciting and of course nerve-racking, but what a way to get back into it all," she said.

The two-time Grammy winner, whose second album "21" smashed chart records around the world last year, was forced to cancel U.S. tour dates in November 2011 when she underwent microsurgery in Boston to treat a benign polyp on her vocal cords which was causing recurrent bleeding.

Appearing with her at the 54th Grammy Awards show will be top acts including Coldplay, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Paul McCartney, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

Adele is also expected to perform at the BRIT Awards, Britain's top music accolades, in London on February 21.

The sultry singer has been nominated for six Grammys this year -- record of the year, song of the year and best short form music video for "Rolling In The Deep," album of the year and best pop vocal album for "21" and best pop solo performance for "Someone Like You."

"21" has made record history by becoming the first album since 1993 to surpass 17 weeks at the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart, and it joined a list of just nine albums to score two No. 1 singles on Billboard Hot 100 songs chart while sitting atop the album chart.

