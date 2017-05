SINGAPORE State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has finalised its July 2015 to June 2016 diesel term contract with several buyers, traders said on Friday.

The United Arab Emirates company has finalised the term contracts at a premium of $2.35 a barrel over Middle East quotes, traders said.

Overall volumes were not certain but buyers include Total, BP, Shell, Vitol, Petrobas and Swiss Singapore, traders said.

