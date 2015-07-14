TEL AVIV Israeli start-up AnyClip Media said on Tuesday it has raised $21 million which it will use to bolster its marketing platform for distribution of online video.

Ervington Investments, representing Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, and content delivery firm Limelight Networks participated in this funding round, as did current shareholder Jerusalem Venture Partners.

AnyClip's technology enables content owners, advertisers and publishers to distribute video to targeted audiences across over 200,000 sites.

According to a study by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, digital video ad spending will increase 46 percent in 2015 to $10.3 billion.

