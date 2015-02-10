MADRID Shares in Spanish airports group Aena (IPO-AENA.MC) were priced at the top end of expectations on Tuesday, propelled by strong demand from investors betting on the country's economic recovery.

In Europe's largest initial public offering since 2011, bankers priced Aena at 58 euros per share, valuing the world's biggest airport operator at 8.7 billion euros ($9.9 billion) ahead of its stock market debut on Wednesday.

The sale of Aena, which runs 46 Spanish airports and has stakes in London's Luton and airports in Mexico and Colombia, was postponed in October, hit by demands for more transparency as Spain heads into an election year. A political hot potato because of regional politics, the sale has been an on-off project for years.

But falling oil prices, brighter prospects for tourism and Spain's economy enabled bankers to boost the price when the deal was put back on track in January. The original price range was 43 to 55 euros per share.

"The market is full of liquidity, interest rates are low and there are few attractive investment alternatives," said Pablo Ortiz, equity analyst at Banco Madrid, who said that Aena's dividend yield of around 4 percent in 2015 was another draw.

Spain's benchmark 10-year bond yield is currently at around 1.6 percent.

Aena will trade at 13.9 times 2014 earnings, analysts at BPI said in a research note, compared with a ratio of 26.6 times for peer Aeroports de Paris (ADP.PA) and 21 times for Fraport (FRAG.DE). Aena's debt levels as a percentage of core earnings are much higher than its peers, they said.

Proceeds for the state will be up to four billion euros, if an overallotment of shares is used.

The government, facing national elections before the year- end in which a win is far from assured, said the success of the sale was a sign the economy was emerging from a 6-year crisis.

"This is the year the economy takes off, all sectors of the economy are growing and demand has been very strong," Public Works Minister Ana Pastor told reporters.

Some 44.6 percent of Aena's share capital is being sold, with the majority offered to institutional investors and a small amount to retail investors. An overallotment portion may push that up to 49 percent.

The pricing did, however, push out two cornerstone investors. Infrastructure group Ferrovial (FER.MC) had committed to take a stake as long as the price was no higher than 48.66 euros and financial holding company Alba (ALB.MC) had also planned to take a stake if the price was not above 53.33 euros per share.

But British investment group TCI, also one of the original core investors which had set a limit of 51.60 euros per share under the initial terms, bought a stake through the wider institutional offer at the higher price and thus will still get a board seat, Aena said.

The institutional offering, accounting for 95 percent of the total, was 5.1 times subscribed, Aena said.

Aena's nine-month results last month showed the benefits of a restructuring to prepare it for privatization. Core earnings rose 15.5 percent to 1.46 billion euros, boosted by higher traffic as Spain pulls out of recession. Spain was the world's third most-visited nation in 2014, with 65 million visitors.

One of the banks managing the sale forecast growth in core earnings of 12 percent in 2014, and 5 percent in 2015 and 2016.

(Additional reporting by Sonya Dowsett, Andres Gonzalez and Andrew Winterbottom; Editing by Paul Day, Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)