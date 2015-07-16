Barry Diller's IAC to buy Angie's List in online home services deal
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a $500 million deal that bolsters its online home contractor services.
LONDON British Airways-owner IAG's (ICAG.L) takeover of Aer Lingus AERL.I moved closer on Thursday as the U.S. regulator gave its approval and the Irish carrier's shareholders backed special resolutions linked to the deal.
Investors in Aer Lingus now have until 1200 GMT, July 30, to accept IAG's 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4 billion) offer, after IAG extended the deadline.
IAG has already won the backing of the two biggest Aer Lingus shareholders, the Irish government and Ryanair (RYA.I), and must wait to see whether shareholder acceptance meets the 90-percent threshold, which will spell the conclusion of the eight-month takeover process.
European competition officials approved the takeover on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Pravin Char and Mark Potter)
IAC/InterActiveCorp said on Monday it would buy consumer review website operator Angie's List Inc in a $500 million deal that bolsters its online home contractor services.
Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC is seeking to convince U.S. telephone conferencing services provider West Corp to lower its price expectations and accept a $2 billion acquisition offer, according to people familiar with the matter.