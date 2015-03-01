An Aer Lingus plane taxis before take off at Dublin airport January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAG.L) (IAG) is to make "concrete proposals" to the Irish government next week to try and convince it to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, the Sunday Business Post reported.

British Airways owner IAG made a 1.36 billion euro ($1.5 billion) bid for Aer Lingus AERL.I in January, its third takeover approach, and the Irish carrier's board recommended that offer to shareholders.

But the deal has stalled due to political opposition.

The newspaper, which did not cite any sources, said IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh would offer "greater certainty on job security" and further details on growth in transatlantic routes.

IAG will offer commitments to maintain the use of slots at London's Heathrow Airport serving Irish airports for more than the five years it has already offered, but the additional commitments would be non-binding, the report said.

IAG did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke)