Chairman and President of the Export-Import Bank Fred Hochberg talks during the second day of the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON U.S. businesses that rely on the Export-Import Bank for financing are uneasy about a Republican plan for a nine-month extension of the bank's charter, fearing uncertainty about the lender's future could put them at a disadvantage against overseas competitors.

Export-Import Bank President Fred Hochberg told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit on Wednesday that, although he did not want to pre-judge the decision by lawmakers, the norm had been five-year extensions.

"The most important thing business people are looking for is some certainty so they can make their business plans," he said.

"It's very hard to decide about investing in new equipment, embarking on a sales campaign overseas, a few weeks at a time or a few months at a time."

Hochberg has pushed back against criticism from conservative lawmakers who would like to close the bank, and has waged an information campaign to spread the word about how Ex-Im helps U.S. businesses.

The leaders of some companies that receive credit from the bank were in Washington this week to urge a long-term reauthorization of Ex-Im's charter.

Applied Machinery, a Texas-based manufacturer of land-based drilling rigs, relies on Ex-Im guarantees to get private-sector lenders on board for projects in places such as Nigeria, Tunisia and Egypt, Chief Executive Officer James McDevitt said.

"We've asked the banks so far, 'What is the game plan if Ex-Im goes away?' They have no answer for us," McDevitt said at a briefing at the National Association of Manufacturers.

Republican leaders in the House of Representatives proposed a plan on Tuesday to keep Ex-Im operating through June 2015, well past the current Sept. 30 expiration date.

Ex-Im, whose charter was once routinely re-authorized by Congress, has faced the biggest threat to its survival in its 80-year history this year when fierce opposition to it emerged from Tea Party-backed House Republicans.

The bank's foes say it promotes crony capitalism and favors big businesses over smaller companies. Its supporters, who include President Barack Obama and many Democrats, say it spurs job creation by promoting sales of U.S. goods abroad.

Ex-Im underwrites loans and insures exports for U.S. companies and lends to foreign entities that buy U.S. goods, ranging from Boeing Co (BA.N) airliners to pickles to oil-drilling equipment.

WARY CUSTOMERS, ADJUSTED PLANS

As the Sept. 30 deadline approaches, exporters say they are fielding questions from wary overseas customers.

David Howell, senior vice president at Westinghouse, which provides nuclear power plant products to foreign utility companies, told Reuters he has been trying to reassure customers.

"Certainly short-term is better than nothing," Howell said. "But it doesn't solve the problem and in many ways gives our competition the ammunition to plant the seeds of doubt in utilities' minds."

Other businesses have already shifted plans to mitigate Ex-Im uncertainty.

Insurance broker Kathy Edwards of Global Business Solutions said she has started telling larger clients to pursue private-sector financing. But many of her smaller clients do not have that option, she added, given that insurance premiums from private-lenders start at $10,000 and can be obtained from Ex-Im for a fraction of that cost.

"A short-term reprieve just means we will have to go through all of this again in several months. It's not a solution," Edwards said.

McDevitt said Applied Machinery has already delayed finalizing major deals.

"We kind of backed off on some of these big deals we were pushing earlier because we are uncertain that, if we were to win one of these big deals, how would we finance it?" he said.

Gary Mendell of Meridian Finance Group said late on Tuesday that, in practical terms, there was little difference in extending Ex-Im's charter through June 2015 as opposed to late 2014, as some lawmakers initially suggested.

"It still keeps this question open about the long-term longevity of the Ex-Im Bank," Mendell said in an interview.

REPUBLICAN DEAL

Conservative opposition to Ex-Im has been led by House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling of Texas and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Hensarling said Wednesday he would support a deal announced by House Speaker John Boehner to reauthorize Ex-Im as part of a package to fund the government through mid-December, but future decisions about the bank should be considered separately.

"It should stand or fall on its own," Hensarling said at a Hillsdale College event in Washington.

Representative Denny Heck, a Democrat who has Boeing jobs in his Washington state district, said the short-term extension would give bank opponents exactly what they sought.

"They know that this will put a huge question mark over the future of the bank," Heck said.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker Krista Hughes. Editing by Andre Grenon)