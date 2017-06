MOSCOW Russian state airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM) is considering the placement of secondary ADR shares in New York, news agency Interfax quoted its general director as saying on Wednesday.

The company, in the process of merging with five regional carriers, is majority owned by the Russian government but on a long list of firms that could be privatized by 2017.

