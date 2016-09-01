KKR-owned Gardner Denver makes tepid return to stock market
Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc rose as much as 6.5 percent in their stock market debut on Friday, giving the U.S. industrial machinery maker a market value of about $4 billion.
WASHINGTON The Aerospace Corp, based in El Segundo, California, has been awarded an $844 million contract for systems engineering and integration support for the national space community, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
SAO PAULO Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc has agreed to buy Light SA's stake in Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA and eventually become controlling shareholder, one source with direct knowledge of the talks said on Friday.