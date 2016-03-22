Origin Technologies Corp Llc, owned by a group of former Affymetrix Inc AFFX.O executives, sweetened its all cash offer to acquire the gene testing provider on Tuesday, after it was rebuffed for a competing proposal from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N).

Affymetrix shares rose 4.8 percent in extended trading.

Origin raised its takeover offer to $17 per share after Affymetrix spurned an earlier bid of $16.10 per share, saying Origin's funds fell short of what would be required to complete the transaction, including a termination fee payable to Thermo Fisher.

The new bid represents an 18.3 percent premium to Affymetrix's Tuesday's close of $14.37.

Origin also said it would increase the size of its reverse termination fee to $100 million.

Thermo Fisher, the world's largest maker of scientific instruments, had agreed to buy Affymetrix for $14 per share in January.

"We are very confident in our ability to secure any regulatory approvals should they be required," Origin said on Tuesday.

The group of executives also suggested that Affymetrix delay its March 24 stockholder meeting to explore the new offer.

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)