KABUL Afghanistan is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a new plan to privatize its loss-making New Kabul Bank after two prior attempts failed to find a suitable buyer, the treasury chief told Reuters on Thursday.

The original Kabul Bank, used to pay government salaries, collapsed in 2010 with debts of almost $1 billion, triggering a financial crisis.

The banking sector has yet to recover from the blow and the government has struggled to find a buyer for the new state-run institution.

A decision was expected after meetings between IMF officials and the new Afghan finance minister in Dubai, treasury chief Alhaj Mohammad Aqa said.

"Tomorrow we will finalize an agreement," he told Reuters.

The troubled New Kabul Bank has lost around $56 million over the past four years, according to Aqa, because of strict rules on its lending and investment.

Authorities initially planned to merge three public banks, Aqa told Reuters this week, listing the candidates as Pashtany Bank, the Bank-e-Millie and New Kabul Bank.

"We are also assessing a second option to sell the bank," Aqa said, adding that the latter option was most likely.

The IMF confirmed the talks, but did not say when it expected to decide on a plan.

"Regarding state banks, including New Kabul Bank, IMF staff is currently examining options with the government and the central bank," it said in a statement.

The IMF mission to Afghanistan operates out of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after its resident representative in Kabul was killed in an attack last year on a restaurant in the capital.

The most recent attempt to sell the bank in December 2013 failed after drawing just two bids, neither of which the Afghan cabinet judged adequate.

Britain's Department for International Development (DFID) has backed efforts to privatize the bank, and it has allocated around £1 million to the process so far.

"The assistance the UK has provided will enable the government to conclude this important process and demonstrate its commitment to reform," the DFID said in a statement, but declined to say why previous sale efforts had failed.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)