Nominee for the 2015 FIFA World Player of the Year FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina attends a news conference prior to the Ballon d'Or 2015 awards ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi made of a plastic bag at the Afghan Football Federation headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, wears Barcelona's star Lionel Messi shirt made of a plastic bag , as he plays football at the Afghan Football Federation headquarter in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL Barcelona star Lionel Messi will meet an Afghan boy who gained Internet fame after a touching series of photographs went viral, showing him playing in a shirt improvised from a plastic bag and bearing the name and playing number of his hero.

Five year-old Murtaza, from a poor family in the Jaghori district in the central province of Ghazni, became an unlikely Internet sensation after the pictures were shared on Facebook and other social media sites.

Unable to get a real Messi shirt, Murtaza's brother had rigged him up a plastic bag in the light blue and white colors of the Argentinian national team, with "Messi" and the number "10" written on it in marker pen.

The pictures were shared around the world and the Afghan Football Federation said on its website on Monday it was in contact with representatives of Messi and would arrange for Murtaza to meet the player soon.

Last month, Messi won the Ballon d'Or award for the world's best player for the fifth time.

