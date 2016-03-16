A donkey searches for water at a dry borehole in rural Masvingo, in this picture taken January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

JOHANNESBURG The United Nations' food agency said on Wednesday it needed $220 million in funding to provide assistance to drought-hit Zimbabwe until March 2017.

The number of Zimbabweans requiring food aid has risen to 4 million, up from 3 million initially, as the southern African nation grapples with its worst drought in more than two decades.

(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)