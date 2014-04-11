DAR ES SALAM President Jakaya Kikwete said on Friday that Tanzania aimed to launch its debut Eurobond worth at least $700 million in the next financial year starting in July and could seek more if conditions were favorable or delay if costs were too high.

He said the government was "working hard" to meet the budget deficit target of 5 percent of gross domestic product in 2013/14 but it was a "tall order" due to an expected 6 percent shortfall in revenues. He said the government was looking for savings.

Tanzania, which is sitting on huge but still undeveloped gas finds, also plans to set up a sovereign wealth fund under a recently drawn up gas policy and legislation for the fund would go to parliament in October, the president said, speaking in Dar es Salam as part of the Reuters Africa Investment Summit.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alison Williams)