Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) said it was withdrawing its proposal to buy Britain's AGA Rangemaster Group Plc AGA.L, whose shareholders approved a $201 million takeover offer by U.S. cooking equipment maker Middleby Corp (MIDD.O) on Tuesday.

Whirlpool approached AGA Rangemaster, the maker of cast-iron range cookers popular in the UK, last week regarding a possible deal.

