Sherwin-Williams wins U.S. antitrust approval to buy Valspar: FTC
WASHINGTON Paint-maker Sherwin-Williams has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. rival Valspar Corp , the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
HOUSTON Centurion Midstream Group LLC said it acquired a petroleum marketing and transportation business that operates in West Texas from Agave Energy Holdings, a subsidiary of Lucid Energy Group.
Price of the purchase was not disclosed.
Ken Douglas, Centurion's chief financial officer, said the deal will expand the Dallas-based company's Permian Basin crude oil and condensate marketing and logistics operation. The acquisition includes a fleet of about 20 trucks.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
MUNICH German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board is due to vote on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair on June 1, two people close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.