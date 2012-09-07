BRUSSELS Belgian insurance group Ageas (AGES.BR) said on Friday it was in exclusive talks to buy the UK non-life insurance business of France's Groupama, which has been selling assets after taking a big hit on its Greek debt holdings.

Ageas said the exclusive talks to buy the unit, which sells products such as car and personal accident insurance, would need to be wrapped up in about four weeks.

The sale would not include Groupama's UK broking operations, Ageas said.

Groupama, which last month reported a first-half net loss of 87 million euros, has also been selling assets in Poland and Spain to stabilize its balance sheet.

In June, its debt rating was cut to "junk" by Standard & Poor's.

Ageas, the insurance operation business carved out from the break-up of Dutch-Belgian financial group Fortis, had gross written premiums of 1.1 billion euros for its British non-life insurance business in the first-half.

Ageas mainly focuses on non-life insurance in Britain, offering motor, household and travel insurance often in cooperation with partners such as super market chain Tesco (TSCO.L).

The British market made up about 17 percent of the group's net result in the first half of 2012.

(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Christian Plumb)