Forty percent of patients, most with a particularly aggressive form of leukemia, responded to an experimental Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc drug, including several who experienced complete remission, according to data presented on Friday.

New data from the ongoing Phase I clinical trial appears to confirm the early promise seen with the Agios drug, AG-221.

However, the overall response rate was lower than the 56 percent reported earlier with fewer patients and Agios shares fell 15 percent after having climbed 24 percent over the past five weeks.

"There's nothing (in the updated data) that tells me this isn't going to still become the standard of care," said Cowen and Co analyst Eric Schmidt. "It's very clear that a lot of patients are getting a lot of benefit and this drug's better than anything else for these patients."

Patients in the study either had the bone marrow cancer acute myelogenous leukemia (AML), or the pre-leukemic blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Among 63 patients who responded to the treatment out of 158 who were evaluated, 26 (16 percent) had no sign of cancer in the bone marrow and a return to normal blood cell counts.

Another three were in remission without recovery of normal platelet count, while 16 more had also cleared leukemia from bone marrow without full restoration of other types of blood cells, such as infection-fighting neutrophils.

Forty percent response "is remarkably exciting in this kind of patient population," said Dr. Eytan Stein, from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, who presented the data at the European Hematology Association meeting in Vienna.

Patients with advanced AML typically have a response rate of under 10 percent, Stein explained. "This drug appears to be transformative for patients who receive it."

In addition to complete remission categories, 18 patients experienced partial remission, defined as at least a 50 percent reduction in leukemia cells with normal platelets and neutrophils.

"If you normalize someone's platelet count and give someone an immune system with this drug ... then you have really done the patient tremendous good," Stein said.

Of the 14 MDS patients in the trial, half had some form of complete remission.

The safety profile of AG-221 appears to be similar to what was seen earlier in the study. Serious adverse side effects possibly related to the drug were reported in 27 patients.

"There has been no hint of any new safety concerns that I have seen in the data or the patients that I have treated in the trial," Stein said.

Agios shares were off $17.77 at $104.82 on Nasdaq after falling as low as $103.00.

