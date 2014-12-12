Dec 12 Farmers who participated in U.S. crop subsidy programs reported "prevented plantings" as of Dec. 1, 2014 of 1.606 million acres of corn, up from 1.594 million acres reported a month ago, according to data on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency website on Friday. The data was scheduled to be released on Monday. The FSA did not immediately comment on the publication of the data. Following are comparisons of farmer-reported plantings in December 2014 and November 2014, based on a survey of farms: U.S. prevented plantings (thousands of acres) Crop Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Corn 1,606 1,594 Soybeans 841 839 Wheat 1,380 1,379 Rice 235 234 Barley 57 57 Sorghum 73 73 Cotton-Upland 88 88 U.S. crop plantings (thousands of acres) Crop Dec 2014 Nov 2014 Corn 86,285 85,842 Soybeans 81,626 81,392 Wheat 53,521 53,451 Rice 2,893 2,888 Barley 2,837 2,824 Sorghum 6,523 6,497 Cotton-Upland 10,661 10,654 (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)