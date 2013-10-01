Michael Wilson president and CEO of Agrium smiles after the company's annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) said on Tuesday it has completed its purchase of Viterra Inc's Canadian farm retail stores.

Agrium, already the biggest U.S. retail seller of fertilizer, chemicals and seed, will get 210 stores across Western Canada from Glencore Xstrata PLC (GLEN.L), which acquired Viterra in 2012.

Agrium said it expects the former Viterra stores to contribute C$75 million ($72.8 million) to C$90 million in annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and sees synergies of C$15 million to C$20 million by the end of 2015.

($1=$1.03 Canadian)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Peter Galloway)