HONG KONG Shares of AIA Group opened 7 percent lower on Tuesday, after its parent, American International Group (AIG.N), priced a $6 billion stock offering in the Asian insurer at the low end of expectations.

The shares (1299.HK) dropped to HK$27.15 from HK$29.20 on Friday. Trading in AIA shares were suspended on Monday after AIG unveiled plans to sell the stock at a range of HK$27.15 to HK$27.50 each.

