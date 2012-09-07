The logo of AIA Tower is seen at its entrance in Hong Kong June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG Shares in AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK) were set to open up 5.7 percent on Friday morning after U.S. insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) sold a $2 billion stake in the pan-Asia insurer at a surprise premium to Thursday's close.

At 0120 GMT, AIA shares were at HK$27.80, compared with AIG's sale price of HK$26.50 each, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was set to start up 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)