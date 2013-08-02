The American International Group, Inc. (AIG) stock ticker is seen on a monitor as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the opening bell February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. insurer American International Group Inc (AIG.N) said it was still in talks with a Chinese consortium regarding the sale of its ILFC aircraft leasing unit for about $4.8 billion.

AIG Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on a post-earnings conference call that the company was also open to an initial public offering of the unit if a deal does not go through.

Reuters reported on Thursday that AIG was still in talks with the consortium, citing sources.

AIG shares were up more than 4 percent at $49.12 in premarket trading on Friday.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)