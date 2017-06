The logo of American International Group Inc. (AIG) on the outside of their corporate headquarters in New York, November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A secondary offering for American International Group Inc shares by the U.S. Treasury Department was priced at $32.50 per share on Monday evening, according to an underwriting source.

The Treasury Department said on Sunday it would sell $18 billion worth of shares in the bailed-out insurer and set aside another $2.7 billion worth of shares to cover overallotments.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Gary Hill)